SIMPSON, Louise Lillian Heaven gained an angel, Louise Lillian Simpson, our beloved mother and grandmother, who took her journey to be with her husband, Dewey C. Simpson, Sr., on July 13, 2020. Louise leaves behind her children Michael Simpson of Blaine, WA and Emer Simpson, of Spokane, WA, Patricia (Julian) Guitterez, of Albuquerque, NM, Mary (Ed) Julsing, of Eatonville, WA, and Dewey Simpson, Jr., of Ritzville, WA; grandchildren Steven Simpson, Sam Bedford, William Bedford, Irene Simpson, Bryan Baldizan, Vanessa Wiggins, Angie Spencer, Jesse Spencer, John Simpson, Jeremiah Simpson, and Cassandra Simpson; and great-grandchildren Isabella Spencer, Samantha Bedford and Austin Sells Jr. Louise was preceded in death by Steven Simpson in 2009. She will be missed by all. The family wishes to thank Life's Journey Adult Family Home and the staff for their wonderful care of our mother. In lieu of flowers donations can be directed to Life's Journey AFH, 1105 S. Woodlawn Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99216. A graveside service will be scheduled at a later date in the Spring of next year.



