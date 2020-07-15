1/1
SNOWDY, Louise P. (Age 89) Louise P. Snowdy died peacefully at Manor Care Nursing Home, Appleton, WI on Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was born on December 22, 1930 in Spokane, WA to the late Harold H. Parry and Helen T. (Shoemaker) Parry. Louise married Donald I. Snowdy on April 28, 1951 at The Manito Methodist Church, Spokane, WA. Together, they raised three children while Donald was transferred to many places throughout his career at International Harvester Company. She was a woman of great faith and a long standing member of The Cannon Beach Community Church, Cannon Beach, OR. Louise is survived by her three children: Stephen, CA, Stanley, WI and Judith, AZ. She is further survived by her brother: Harold T. Parry, WA; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, on March 13, 2010, while they were living in Palm Springs, CA. Entombment will be next to her husband, Donald, at The Fairmount Memorial Park Mausoleum, Spokane, WA at a later date due to current situations. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, PLEASE CONSIDER MAKING A DONATION TO THE CANNON BEACH COMMUNITY CHURCH, P.O. BOX 37, CANNON BEACH, OR 97110 IN HONOR OF LOUISE AND DONALD.

