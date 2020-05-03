SMITH, Lova Lorraine October 11, 1936 - April 26, 2020 Lova Lorraine Smith of Chattaroy passed away April 26th, 2020 in her home in North Spokane. Lova was born in Tacoma, WA on October 11, 1936 and moved to Spokane in the mid 50s where she found her true family "The Snell's". They moved to Chattaroy in 1960 where she met Don Smith the love of her life. Don and Lova were married December 15, 1962, went on to raise two beautiful daughters and spend 51 glorious together. Lova retired from Riverside Middle school and was a long time Spokane Chiefs ticket holder. She is survived by Milanie Smith of Eagle Pass TX and Erica Smith of Spokane. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Spokane Chiefs Scholarship Fund.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store