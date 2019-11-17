HEIMBIGNER, LoWayne Dean "Wayne" (Age 85) Longtime Spokane res-ident, Wayne Heimbigner, passed away on October 30, 2019. Wayne was born on September 27, 1934 in Odessa, WA to Reuben Heimbigner and Mary Melcher Heimbigner. He grew up on a wheat farm with his three younger sisters. He graduated from Odessa High School. During this time, Wayne participated in school sports and rodeo events. He served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve until 1963. Wayne married Arlene Clemensen in 1956. They were married for over 50 years until Arlene's death in 2007. They resided in north Spokane where they raised two children. Wayne worked in the auto body industry. After retirement he enjoyed driving a school bus. Wayne's hobbies were camping and fishing with his family, working in his yard, watching sports and following NASCAR. He enjoyed vacations to the Oregon coast and many National Parks. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles-Aerie 2. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, wife Arlene and sister Barbara Van Zanten. Survivors include his companion Jean Corker; children Lisa (Michael) Moore, Craig (Carol) Heimbigner; grandchildren Cassandra Burris, Spencer Moore and Sophie Moore. He is also survived by sisters Janice Wright, Patricia Gies and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on November 30 at 2:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane WA 99224. Memorial gifts may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave., Spokane, WA 99217-6117.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, 2019