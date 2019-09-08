RIDDLE, Lowell E. On Sunday morning, August 18, 2019, Lowell Eugene Riddle, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 84. Lowell was born on May 17th, 1935 in Spokane, WA to William Dixie Riddle and Francis (Nelson) Riddle. He was born as a bonus very shortly after his adorable twin sister, Lois. Lowell graduated from Mead Senior High School in 1954. Shortly thereafter, September 12, 1954, he married his high school sweetheart, Diane Elizabeth Corbin. Lowell had a great love for the farm life and farmed with his father and brother on Peone for nearly 30 years. He and his wife, Diane, raised two daughters, Nancy and Kelly, and one son, Mike. Lowell was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife, Diane, his three children, Nancy Hamblin, Kelly Batson, and Mike Riddle, his brother, Dixie Lee Riddle, sister, Marian Bushnell, and twin sister, Lois Banta. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 20th from 3 o'clock to 6 o'clock pm on the rooftop (PH) of the M Apartment building (formerly The Bon Marche/Macy's) on 612 West Main Avenue, Spokane, WA 99201. Donations in his memory may be made to the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery, 1004 East 8th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99202. GUESTBOOK: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 8, 2019