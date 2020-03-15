Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lowell James PETERSEN. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

PETERSEN, Lowell James Lowell James Petersen passed away February 5, 2020 at the age of 78. Born to Lauritz and Hilda (Klaus) Petersen (Herman) February 16, 1941 at Bismarck, ND. Preceded in death by his parents and brothers Lauritz and Dewey. Survived by wife Marsha C. (Kenney) Petersen after 43 years of marriage. Survived by daughter Laurie Ann (Petersen) Murray (Greg) of Shepherd, MT. from 1st marriage. Granddaughter Jennifer (Murray) Gordon (Kevin) and their children: Madisyn, Tom and Mackenzie. Grandson Scott Murray (Jaimi) and their children Witten and Cameron of Billings, MT. Nephew Paul Stanley Petersen of Spokane Valley, WA. second marriage stepchildren: Robert Taylor, Carlos Taylor, Barbara Taylor of Spokane, WA. and Rheta (Taylor) Vanderholm (Arnold) of Newport, WA. Lowell attended elementary school in Bismarck, N.D. and Miles City, MT. He attended high school in Billings and Miles City, MT. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1962 for two years of active duty followed by four years in the Army Reserve. He was a boilermaker by trade and owned Atlas Boiler & Equipment for 10 years. He was a life member of the Spokane Rifle Club, holding several positions including Executive Officer, and shared chairman of the Shotgun House. "I would like to thank family, friends, and neighbors for all of the help they gave throughout the years. I would like to thank Hospice of Spokane for all of the fine care they gave me while at home and at North Hospice facility." Lowell There will be a memorial service Friday, April 3rd, 2020 at 11:00am at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224. Reception to follow.

