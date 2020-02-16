Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lowell Thomas MOUSER M.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MOUSER, Lowell Thomas, MD (Age 85) Cardiologist, Fly-Fisherman, Hunter, Poker Player. Dr. Tom Mouser passed away at Hospice House in Spokane on January 29, 2020. He was born in the West Virginia backcountry on October 15 or 16th, 1934. The doctor finally arrived at the house to certify his birth on the 17th making this his official birthday. He was the second of four sons born to Schoolteachers Fred and Naoma Mouser. Tom's depression and WWII childhood was a happy one, he thought he was in the greatest place on earth. Early chores included hiking to the schoolhouse to start the fire in the stove before his Mom arrived to teach. He spent his youth barefoot fly fishing the mountain streams with his much-admired older brother Fred Jr. Tom graduated Valedictorian from Buckhannon HS in 1951 at the age of 16. Tom entered the USAF in 1952 before his 18th birthday. The Air Force recognized his genius and sent him to Syracuse University to learn the Russian language. He completed four years of college Russian in one year. His main duty station was Trabzon, Turkey, on the Black Sea. There he listened to and decoded Soviet radio transmissions as they developed their space and weapons program. He also spent his enlistment sharpening his poker skills. Honorable discharge with a National Defense Ribbon brought Tom home to WV. He completed a bachelor's degree from WVU in 1960. But the most important item from this period was the sweet girl at the Tastee Freeze in Marlinton who made his ice cream cones much bigger than anyone else's. He married Shirley Defibaugh on September 10, 1959 recently celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Tom next enrolled in the School of Medicine at WVU, graduating 1st in his class in 1963. He was in the 99th percentile on the National Board of Medical Examiners exam among new doctors that year. Internal Medicine Residency followed. The family moved to Spokane in 1967 where Tom practiced at the VA Medical Center until 1970. Then a return to Morgantown in 1970 while Tom did Fellowship work in Cardiology at WVU. Tom and the family returned to Spokane in 1973 where he established his Cardiology practice at the Rockwood Clinic. He was accepted as a Fellow in the American College of Cardiology in 1974. His many innovations included bringing Cardiac Echo and Angioplasty to Spokane and co-authoring the landmark Dewood NEJM acute MI article in 1980. Over the years, Tom and his hunting partners established an annual spike camp elk hunt in the Idaho Wilderness. These trips were epic and often included their sons and as well as other friends and colleagues. Deer, turkey hunting and fishing trips involved many adventures, with the Grandkids often along. Tom's other hobby of low-stakes poker was engaged at various tables around town. After retirement in 2000, Tom and Shirley moved to Otis Orchards. Annual elk, deer and turkey hunts continued. Tom grew a big vegetable garden each year, Tom and Shirley enjoyed many trips to Northern Quest for fun. Preceded in death by his brothers, Fred Jr, Keith, and Joe, Tom is survived by his wife Shirley, and children Bill (Elizabeth), Winston (Theresa) and Jessica as well as grandchildren Ana, Jake, Nicholas, and Joe, and great-grandchildren Jack and Kasia. Many valued nieces and nephews also survive. Memorials may be made to the , Hospice of Spokane or . A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

MOUSER, Lowell Thomas, MD (Age 85) Cardiologist, Fly-Fisherman, Hunter, Poker Player. Dr. Tom Mouser passed away at Hospice House in Spokane on January 29, 2020. He was born in the West Virginia backcountry on October 15 or 16th, 1934. The doctor finally arrived at the house to certify his birth on the 17th making this his official birthday. He was the second of four sons born to Schoolteachers Fred and Naoma Mouser. Tom's depression and WWII childhood was a happy one, he thought he was in the greatest place on earth. Early chores included hiking to the schoolhouse to start the fire in the stove before his Mom arrived to teach. He spent his youth barefoot fly fishing the mountain streams with his much-admired older brother Fred Jr. Tom graduated Valedictorian from Buckhannon HS in 1951 at the age of 16. Tom entered the USAF in 1952 before his 18th birthday. The Air Force recognized his genius and sent him to Syracuse University to learn the Russian language. He completed four years of college Russian in one year. His main duty station was Trabzon, Turkey, on the Black Sea. There he listened to and decoded Soviet radio transmissions as they developed their space and weapons program. He also spent his enlistment sharpening his poker skills. Honorable discharge with a National Defense Ribbon brought Tom home to WV. He completed a bachelor's degree from WVU in 1960. But the most important item from this period was the sweet girl at the Tastee Freeze in Marlinton who made his ice cream cones much bigger than anyone else's. He married Shirley Defibaugh on September 10, 1959 recently celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Tom next enrolled in the School of Medicine at WVU, graduating 1st in his class in 1963. He was in the 99th percentile on the National Board of Medical Examiners exam among new doctors that year. Internal Medicine Residency followed. The family moved to Spokane in 1967 where Tom practiced at the VA Medical Center until 1970. Then a return to Morgantown in 1970 while Tom did Fellowship work in Cardiology at WVU. Tom and the family returned to Spokane in 1973 where he established his Cardiology practice at the Rockwood Clinic. He was accepted as a Fellow in the American College of Cardiology in 1974. His many innovations included bringing Cardiac Echo and Angioplasty to Spokane and co-authoring the landmark Dewood NEJM acute MI article in 1980. Over the years, Tom and his hunting partners established an annual spike camp elk hunt in the Idaho Wilderness. These trips were epic and often included their sons and as well as other friends and colleagues. Deer, turkey hunting and fishing trips involved many adventures, with the Grandkids often along. Tom's other hobby of low-stakes poker was engaged at various tables around town. After retirement in 2000, Tom and Shirley moved to Otis Orchards. Annual elk, deer and turkey hunts continued. Tom grew a big vegetable garden each year, Tom and Shirley enjoyed many trips to Northern Quest for fun. Preceded in death by his brothers, Fred Jr, Keith, and Joe, Tom is survived by his wife Shirley, and children Bill (Elizabeth), Winston (Theresa) and Jessica as well as grandchildren Ana, Jake, Nicholas, and Joe, and great-grandchildren Jack and Kasia. Many valued nieces and nephews also survive. Memorials may be made to the , Hospice of Spokane or . A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.