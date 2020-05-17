WARD, Loy May (Davidson) Loy was born in Yakima, WA. on October 5, 1931 to Miles and Delia Davidson. On April 28, 2020, Loy went to be in God's loving arms. Loy married Richard (Dick) Ward on April 7, 1956. They celebrated 58 years of marriage until the passing of Dick in 2014. In the years following their marriage, they became parents of three children, sons Andrew and Steve, and daughter, Kerry. Loy's honesty and love for God, family and friends is something we will always treasure. Whether as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt or friend, she was very special and touched so many lives. Family vacations to the mountains, ocean, Oregon coast or anywhere were a love to Loy. Holidays and family meals when she cooked surrounded by her kids and grandkids or family brought her much happiness and joy. After her retirement as a Bank Teller in Ephrata, Washington, she and Dick moved to Hayden, Idaho in 2000. This move was to be closer to her kids and grandkids. They became snowbirds and spent time with her sister and family in California. Loy and Dick loved to travel and took numerous cruises to the Caribbean and Alaska, only to return, share pictures and stories and to plan their next trip. Loy moved to Touchmark Retirement Community in 2014 when Dick passed. In 2018 she moved to Brookdale Memory Care. She loved her extended family at both places. Thank you to all the staff and to Hospice nurses and staff for all you did for Loy and her family. Loy is survived by her three children and spouses, Andrew, Kerry and Jim (Jacobson), Steve and Shannon (Ward), and numerous grand- children and great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass for Loy will be on May 20th at noon at Pope St. Pius X Catholic Church in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. English Funeral Chapel, Coeur d'Alene, ID, has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Visit Loy's memorial and sign her online guestbook at www.englishfuneralchapel.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 17, 2020.