BENDER, Lt. Col. Franklin (USAF Ret.) Retired Air Force Lt. Colonel Franklin Bender passed away on the morning of Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. He was 85 years old. Frank was born on January 24, 1934 in Meadville, Pennsylvania to Henry Franklin Bender and Francis Rickert. He grew up in New Philadelphia, Ohio and spent his summer vacations at his grandmother's farm in Frenchtown, Pennsylvania where he worked at his aunt's country store, helped harvest hay, and spent his free time hiking, fishing, and cliff diving into deep ponds. At age 10 Frank found a baby crow who he called Joe and would be his faithful friend for seven years. Joe liked to perch on Frank's shoulder and walk with him to school. He would peck outside the classroom window waiting for Frank's school day to end. Sometimes Frank's teacher asked him to leave class to take Joe home as he would distract the students. "Joe the Crow" as Frank called him, learned to bark and would tease and chase the local dogs. Joe also liked to take Frank's mother's jewelry and coins and hide them in their maple tree. Frank graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1952. While waiting to be drafted into the military he got a job with the US Department of the Interior measuring streamflow and water resources which was quite fitting because he loved the outdoors. He joined the Air Force in 1954 and qualified to go into navigation training where he was later assigned to a fighter interceptor squadron in Cape Cod, MA for 2 years. Frank was transferred to Goose Bay, Labrador where he met his wife to be, Jacqueline Aube, of New Brunswick, Canada, who was working on the base as a secretary for the Canadian government. Frank used to find all kinds of excuses to walk by Jacqueline's desk and finally got up the nerve to ask her to a Halloween dance. Jacqueline liked that Frank was very polite and had much better manners than the other airmen who tried to ask her out. After his year of duty in Goose Bay, Frank traveled to Jacqueline's hometown of Newcastle for a church wedding on a sunny, 20 degrees below zero day. Their honeymoon was a trip to the next assignment in Sacramento, California; where they were joined by three daughters, Kendra, Renee and Susan. The next destination for the Bender family was Rome, New York, where they welcomed two more daughters, Denise and Lori. The Benders were next stationed in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where Frank decided to try hunting and brought home a deer he had shot. His girls cried and said that he'd killed Bambi, so Frank discontinued hunting, deciding he liked appreciating nature instead. From there, Frank and family were sent to Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, Washington, where he was a navigator on KC-135 aerial refueling tankers and then along came baby Amy, for a total of six daughters! Being an avid outdoor sports enthusiast, Frank signed his girls up to the Spokane Mountaineers Ski Racing Team, where he helped build a rope tow ski run and made many great ski buddies. His girls competed on SMRT, and then the SSRA ski team. Frank loved watching races and being a part of the SSRA family. Frank traveled to his daughters' races all over the Pacific Northwest and later taught his grandchildren to ski too. Frank was a powder hound and was sometimes known on the mountain as "Crazy Frank", "Frankimal" and "Tree killer" and would enter the lodge covered with snow, looking like a snowman. In the summer, he liked to hike, camp and windsurf with his daughters in Idaho and Oregon. Frank retired from the Air Force and decided to make Spokane his permanent home because he and Jackie loved the area. He returned to school to study computer programming and electronics and worked at Hewlett Packard for 15 years. After permanently retiring from HP, Frank joined the Spokane Backpacking Club. His favorite trips were to the Eagle Cap Wilderness, the Enchantment Lakes in Leavenworth, Valhalla Provincial Park in B.C., and climbing Mount Rainier. He became an instructor for some of the advanced backpacking courses, and he made many wonderful friends, including his dear hiking buddy, Joe, who, not surprisingly, Frank called "Joe the crow". Frank was preceded in death by his siblings, Lois Ervin, and John Bender; his daughter, Renee, and his grandson, James. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jackie; their five daughters, their 13 grandchildren and their 12 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Frank's life will be held in July 2020 at the Vista House on Mt. Spokane. Should friends desire, contributions may be made to The Lands Council.

