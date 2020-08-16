1/1
Lt. Col. Paul C. PATRICK
PATRICK, Lt. Col. Paul C. (Age 86) November 8, 1933 - August 13, 2020 Paul, beloved husband, father and grandfather and a 40-year resident of Spokane, passed away in Wilsonville, OR on August 13, 2020. After a 30-year career in the Air Force, Paul built a successful second career as a realtor with Tomlinson Black. He is survived by his wife Doris K. Patrick of Wilsonville, OR; son Geoffrey (Lori) of Seattle; son Brian (Kerri) of West Linn, OR; and four granddaughters: Aislynn, Lucy, Brynn and Sylvie.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 16, 2020.
