PATRICK, Lt. Col. Paul C. (Age 86) November 8, 1933 - August 13, 2020 Paul, beloved husband, father and grandfather and a 40-year resident of Spokane, passed away in Wilsonville, OR on August 13, 2020. After a 30-year career in the Air Force, Paul built a successful second career as a realtor with Tomlinson Black. He is survived by his wife Doris K. Patrick of Wilsonville, OR; son Geoffrey (Lori) of Seattle; son Brian (Kerri) of West Linn, OR; and four granddaughters: Aislynn, Lucy, Brynn and Sylvie.



