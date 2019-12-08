Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Arlene KRELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KRELL, Lucille Arlene (Age 91) Lucille Arlene Krell, 91, went to heaven on November 24, 2019, and there to greet her with open arms were her parents, her beloved sister Geri and her brother Joe and two baby sisters and many others. Oh what a reunion. Lucille Krell was born April 19, 1928 to Jack and Lydia Wagner. Lucille was raised in Garden Springs and went to school there. She graduated from Lewis and Clark High School. When she was a teenager, she started working at the Davenport Hotel in the kitchen making desserts. This is where Lucille met her future husband, Gus Krell. After Gus and Lucille were married, they bought a new house on Cochran street. Lucille lived in this house for 62 years, being the only owner until she moved to Royal Park Rehab in 2015. Lucille loved to work in her yard and she always had a vegetable garden and a variety of flowers. Lucille liked to go to the Casino and play slots. She was a cook and cooked at many of the popular restaurants in downtown Spokane. The Ridpath, The Davenport Hotel, Travos and the Trio, and then went to be a cook at Lakeland Village where she retired 22 years later. Lucille always wanted to go on a hot air balloon ride, and this happened for her after she retired from Lakeland. She was preceded in death by her husband Gus, her parents, her brother, three sisters and later her second husband Howard. Lucille always placed her family before herself, always there to love unconditionally and support all of us. She is survived by her daughters Linda (Don) Storer and Betty Krell. Grandchildren Michael (Kasara), Jacquelyn (Sean), Aleasha and Christopher (Jennifer). Great-grandchildren: Jared, Abbygail, Ian, Aiden, Ryver, Trooper and Clover. Numerous nieces and nephews Lucille was loved by all of her family and there will not be a day that she won't be missed and thought of. We love you mom, grandma, great-grandma and aunt Lucille. Until we meet again. Thank you to all the staff at Royal Park Rehab for the great care you gave Lucille in the four years she lived there. There will be a viewing on Friday, December 13th from 10:00am to 4:00pm at Heritage Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Saturday, December 14th at 12:30pm at Heritage Funeral Home followed by a Graveside service at Greenwood Memorial Terrace. There will be a gathering at Mike and Phyllis's house at 4pm.

