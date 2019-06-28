Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille EKLUND. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EKLUND, Lucille In Loving Memory of Lucille Eklund, long time resident of Spokane, WA, died peacefully on June 23, 2019 at the age of 90 from age and complications with Dementia. Lucille is survived by her two sons Dale Emery and Ron Emery in Spokane, sister Elly Donnelly in Spokane and brother David in Bloomington, MN. She is also survived by numerous neices and nephews, and several grandchildren in the Spokane area. Lucille was born in Graceville, MN on October 28, 1928 to Emil Wencel and Charlotte Lang. She married Alvin Emery on April 25,1948 in Fergus Falls, MN. and moved out to Spokane, WA. Shortly after. Lucille received an Associates degree from Kelsey Baird Secretarial School and worked for many years as an insurance office secretary. She also volunteered a lot of time in the schools when her sons were growing up. After Alvins death in 1989 she married Dwayne Eklund on June 6th, 1990 in Spokane, WA. Lucille was an extremely talented and gifted crafter and enjoyed making wonderful home decorations and giving them to friends and family. She enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with family and friends. She loved to play cards and host card game evenings at her home. She was very involved in her church helping for years with wedding and funeral services and luncheons, as well as being very active in the church womens group. She always had a wonderful smile to share and encouraging words, and loved to help others. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. A Celebration of Life service has been scheduled for Monday, July 1st, at Heritage Funeral Home on Government Way at 11 am. A Celebration of Life fellowship will follow at her son Dale's home afterward. Flowers may be offered at Heritage Funeral Home and/or donations my be made to the in Lucilles name.

