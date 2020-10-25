BRANGWIN, Lucille Irene Lucille Irene Brangwin (Susie) passed away Sunday morning on October 18th, 2020 at her home of 58 years, on the little Spokane River. Lucille was born September 11th, 1928 in Roseville, Michigan, and was raised by her aunt and uncle on a dairy farm in Cheboygan, Michigan. Lucille was married to Kenneth Brangwin on August 10th, 1949, and they had four children. After Lucille's husband's death in 1960, she moved to her home on the Little Spokane and raised her children. Lucille enjoyed backpacking, bicycling, downhill and cross country skiing. Lucille could be found riding her bike well into her eighty eighth year and made her last trip by herself into the huckleberry patch at age 91. Lucille is survived by three of her children, Linda Sue Brangwin, Betty Jean Brangwin, and Kenneth Buster Brangwin; 11 grandchildren; as well as seven great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Monday, October 26th, 2020, 1:00PM, at Wayside Cemetery, Half-Moon Prairie, Spokane, Washington.



