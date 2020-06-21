CHRISTIAN, Lucille M. Lucille M. Christian, 81, of Colville passed away on June 15, 2020 after a long battle with chronic health issues. She was born to parents Carroll, Sr. and Bernadine (Bun) Whitten on December 15, 1938 in Spokane. Her family moved to Colville in 1940 when her father opened a corner gas station on Main Street. Graduating as a 12-year member of the class of 1956 from Colville High School, she was attending the Whitworth College of Nursing in Spokane when she met a young man stationed at Fairchild Airforce Base at a dance, her future husband Dale. Dale and Lucille were married in the First Congregational Church in Colville on September 19, 1958. After the birth of their two sons, a transfer took the family to Castle and Mather Air Force Bases in California where Lucille settled into what she considered to be her most important job, being a mom and homemaker. Both boys were involved in AAU Swimming, which took the family to all parts of the West Coast attending swim meets year around. Many summers were also spent traveling back to Colville to spend time with the extended family at Lake Sherry at the Little Pend Oreille Lakes. The family would remain in California until Dale's retirement from the military allowed them to return to Colville in 1979, when they purchased the family home from her father. With her family grown, Lucille went to work at one of the first convenience stores in the area at the original South Town Whitty's Mini Mart, and was manager there for many years. Being voted Colville Salesperson of the Year by her customers was one of her proudest moments. She later worked as a clerk at Polka Dot Warehouse and then as a salesperson at the newly opened Wal-Mart, from which she eventually retired many years later. Lucille enjoyed driving to British sports car events in her bright red 1968 MGB convertible, which was the first of several restored by her husband Dale. Their travels with their various cars took them to Vancouver, BC, to Lake Tahoe and east to Glacier National Park and they almost always made it home without incident. Later in life she enjoyed spending time playing the slots at the area casinos and almost always returned home with more money than when she left. Family was very important to Lucille. Her parents preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband Dale Christian of Colville; son Duane (Leigh) Christian in Rancho Cordova, CA; son Jim (Joanie) Christian in Colville, WA; four grandchildren (Alex, Katie, Ryan, Drew); three great-grandchildren (Colette, Olivia and Lexi); brother Carroll Jr. (Whitty) Whitten in Colville, WA; sister Mary Jean Gray in Corvalis, OR; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements. A memorial will be planned at a later time when all loved ones can safely gather and remember Lucille.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 21, 2020.