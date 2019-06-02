Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille S. VIEIRA. View Sign Service Information Service 1:30 PM the Chapel at Fairmount Cemetery 5200 W. Wellesley Ave Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

VIEIRA, Lucille S. (Age 91) November 26, 1927 May 23, 2019 Lucille was born in Kalispell, Montana on November 26, 1927. Her parents were Arne and Agnes (Rustuen) Grovo. She was raised on a farm with one sister, Lenora. They attended a one room country school with all eight grades and then went by bus to High School. She graduated from Flathead County High School in 1945. After graduation Lucille moved to Spokane, Washington and attended Whitworth College. After a year she married Frank R. Vieira and they had one daughter. In 1955 Lucille started working for Pacific NW Bell as a Service Rep., later being promoted to Business Office Supervisor. She retired December 1983 after 29 1/2 years of service. Lucille was a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary #1474. She was also a Golden Member of the Sons of Norway Tordensky old Lodge, and Lodge President for two years. Lucille did genealogy researching both her mother and father's family history. She enjoyed sewing making quilts for family members, doing crafts and reading. Lucille is survived by her daughter, Karen Flynn; granddaughter, Angela Zanol; her husband, Zach; two great-grandsons: Abram and Carson; nephew, Bruce (Sue); nephew Brian (Kim); niece, Cathleen (Clinton). Lucille is preceded in death by her parents, Arne and Agnes Grovo, and her sister, Lenora J. Campbell. The services will be held in the Chapel at Fairmount Cemetery, June 8th at 1:30 p.m., 5200 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA. A potluck reception to follow at the VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond.

