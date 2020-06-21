Luella Ann ANDERSON
ANDERSON, Luella Luella Ann Anderson, a 75-year resident of Spokane, died peacefully in her sleep on June 16 at age 95. Born in Lisbon North Dakota to Paul and Alma Anderson she travelled the world and loved calling Spokane her home. From a young age Luella worked as a bookkeeper however later in life she obtained her teaching degree from Eastern Washington University. She taught at several public schools in the Spokane area. Luella was also a businesswoman owning commercial property in Spokane. After retiring from teaching Luella volunteered for numerous organizations promoting Music and the Arts in the Spokane area. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Spokane Symphony Children's program. There will be a graveside service at Fairmount Cemetery in Spokane on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 12:30.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 21, 2020.
