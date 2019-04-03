Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LuElla Bertha HANSON. View Sign

HANSON, LuElla Bertha (Age 91) LuElla B. Hanson was born in Forest Grove, Oregon on March 12, 1927, the youngest of five children. Her parents were George and Eva Ortman, and she was born in the same farmhouse she left to get married 23 years later. Her names are from three grandmothers. Her elementary education was in a one room school house (only seven students until the drought in the mid-west brought families to Oregon). Both Luella and her brother Harold worked at the shipyards during high-school; she became a trainee welder. Her brother Floyd enlisted in the Navy before Pearl Harbor. The shipyard money financed most of her college education at Northwest Christian College where she met Gordon Hanson, her future husband. Both Gordon and LuElla transferred to Simpson Bible College in Seattle. They graduated in 1949. LuElla's major was Christian education and minor in music. She used both of these her entire life and was privileged to sing in many ensembles, choirs and solos over the years. During their early years of marriage, Gordon pastored two churches, but ultimately their love centered on children and they worked with Child Evangelism Fellowship for 37 years. God blessed them with four children; Kimball, who preceded her in death in 2015, Apryl Lynne (Dennis), Beth Anne (Rick), Jeff; grandchildren: Matthew (Lisa), Joshua (Petra), Amy Rose (Steven), Jeremiah (Naomi), Jonah, David, and Daisy. After sixty years of marriage, Gordon preceded her in death in 2010.

