|
|
WARGA, Luella Jeanette 1936 - 2019 Jeanette went peacefully to the Heavenly Light on Friday, October 18, 2019. She was born May 3, 1936 to Arno and Vivian Wold. An original Valley girl, she graduated from Central Valley High School in 1954. While attending CV she met and married her high school sweetheart, Tom Warga, at Spokane Valley Methodist Church on July 1, 1955. From that marriage came five children and a large extended family with lots of nieces, nephews and cousins. Jeanette always had room for many people who became family. She was passionate about family gatherings full of fun, food and laughter. Gardening was her "Fun in the Sun" time along with family dinners, baking her famous cinnamon rolls. She was an accomplished seamstress, making flannel pajamas and Halloween costumes were her favorite. Her hobbies also included tole painting and leaded glass. Jeanette was active in many different causes such as University PTA, , and Spokane Valley Junior Club where she was a chaperone for Miss Spokane Valley. She is survived by her loving husband Tom, of 64 years; daughter Leslie (Dan) Askey, Atlanta; daughter Becca (John) Stroder, Spokane; son Thomas (Cathy) Warga, Indianapolis; and daughter Kristina (Jay) Woods, Kennewick; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren that she loved and cherished. Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents Arno and Vivian Wold, brothers Bud Wold and Les Wold, sister June Everett and daughter Heidi (O'Toole) Dietz. Our Deepest Appreciation goes to Jane Lynch who gave time, care and love to Aunt Jeanette. Our family would like to thank Cancer Care NW, and the staff at Sullivan Park for their loving care and extra effort on behalf of Jeanette in her final days. In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to Spokane Valley Methodist Church, 115 N. Raymond Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99206. The Celebration of Jeanette will be at the Spokane Valley Methodist Church, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In honor of Jeanette, the family is asking that you wear your brightest clothes.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 3, 2019