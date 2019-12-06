Spokesman-Review Obituaries
WARGA, Luella Jeanette 1936 - 2019 Jeanette went peacefully to the heavenly light on Friday, October 18, 2019. She was born May 3, 1936 to Arno and Vivian Wold. An original Valley girl, she graduated from Central Valley High School in 1954. While attending CV she met and married her high school sweetheart, Tom Warga, at Spokane Valley Methodist Church on July 1, 1955. From that marriage came five children and a large extended family with lots of nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to Spokane Valley Methodist Church, 115 N. Raymond Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99206. The Celebration of Jeanette will be at the Spokane Valley Methodist Church, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In honor of Jeanette, the family is asking that you wear your brightest clothes.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 6, 2019
