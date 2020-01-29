Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luna Melba (Hicks) WEIKEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WEIKEL, Luna Melba (Hicks) Our beloved mother Luna Melba Weikel passed away peacefully on January 26th at 1:30 pm, just before her 93rd birthday, at Hospice of Spokane North House with her family at her bedside. She was born on February 1, 1927 in Idabel, OK, to Wanda Lee Hicks (Nugent) and William Thomas Hicks. She was one of eight children. Luna dropped out of school in the sixth grade to care for her younger siblings while her mother worked during the depression years. She sang in a band in her early adult years, worked in the cotton fields of Oklahoma, picked apples with her family in Wenatchee orchards, worked as a maid, and finally as a nurse's aide. Luna married Frank (Fellie) Hogue in 1956 after meeting him at a dance with her brothers. They had their first daughter four years later, Laura (Bonnie) Javonne Hogue born in 1959, and a second daughter, Sanoma (Nomie) Lee Hogue, born in 1962. Due to unexpected circumstances, Luna ended up raising her daughters mainly on her own, struggling as a single mother. She was a strong woman that loved her family, friends, dancing, gardening, fishing, camping, canning, sewing, quilting, baking (baked the best bread ever), making homemade wine, socializing, and she especially enjoyed the world of professional clowning, when it was still cool to be a clown. Luna had an uncanny sense of humor and she loved to look at the positives in life, being a jokester, kidding around, right up until the day before she passed. Mom loved to be hospitable, always kept herself busy, had many different circles of friends of whom she always tried to be there for loving them unconditionally. She belonged to the Northeast Neighborhood Garden Club, a Grandmothers Club, and the National Clown Association as a professional clown. She is survived by her children; Bonnie and husband Doug Gow, Sanoma Buckman and partner Ryan

WEIKEL, Luna Melba (Hicks) Our beloved mother Luna Melba Weikel passed away peacefully on January 26th at 1:30 pm, just before her 93rd birthday, at Hospice of Spokane North House with her family at her bedside. She was born on February 1, 1927 in Idabel, OK, to Wanda Lee Hicks (Nugent) and William Thomas Hicks. She was one of eight children. Luna dropped out of school in the sixth grade to care for her younger siblings while her mother worked during the depression years. She sang in a band in her early adult years, worked in the cotton fields of Oklahoma, picked apples with her family in Wenatchee orchards, worked as a maid, and finally as a nurse's aide. Luna married Frank (Fellie) Hogue in 1956 after meeting him at a dance with her brothers. They had their first daughter four years later, Laura (Bonnie) Javonne Hogue born in 1959, and a second daughter, Sanoma (Nomie) Lee Hogue, born in 1962. Due to unexpected circumstances, Luna ended up raising her daughters mainly on her own, struggling as a single mother. She was a strong woman that loved her family, friends, dancing, gardening, fishing, camping, canning, sewing, quilting, baking (baked the best bread ever), making homemade wine, socializing, and she especially enjoyed the world of professional clowning, when it was still cool to be a clown. Luna had an uncanny sense of humor and she loved to look at the positives in life, being a jokester, kidding around, right up until the day before she passed. Mom loved to be hospitable, always kept herself busy, had many different circles of friends of whom she always tried to be there for loving them unconditionally. She belonged to the Northeast Neighborhood Garden Club, a Grandmothers Club, and the National Clown Association as a professional clown. She is survived by her children; Bonnie and husband Doug Gow, Sanoma Buckman and partner Ryan Smith ; her sisters, Nellie Meeks of Spokane, and Greta Meier and husband Burton of Lake Stevens, WA; granddaughters, Aprille M. Spies, Kristal M. Denigan (Spies) and husband Jeremiah, Tammy Rose (Forster-Spies), Joshua and Shelby Gow, Nathan and Bo Gow; grandchildren; Sarah Benzel, Kerianne Robinette (Benzel), Sylvia Spies, Evan Spies, Talia Spies, Jordan and Xander Denigan; great-grandchildren, Connor and Josie Gow, Ava Spies and Tyler Robinette. She is preceded in death by her mother Wanda L. Hicks (Watson/Nugent), brothers and sisters, Sondra Newman, Arnold Hicks, Jack Hicks, William (Dude) Hicks, and Celesta Sanderson (Hicks) and her beloved grandson Shawn Michael Spies, as well as numerous other nieces, nephews and the majority of her lifelong friends. Mom is forever loved, never to be forgotten and will be missed greatly by all of her family, and all those that were lucky enough to experience her vivacious and humorous loving spirit. Please no flowers, instead please consider donating in Luna's name to: the Good Samaritan Skilled Nursing Facility, 17121 E. 8th, Spokane Valley, WA 99016, or Hospice of Spokane (non-profit), 121 S. Arthur St., Spokane WA, we are forever grateful to all those who lovingly cared for her in her last few years. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close