BARNES, L.W. "Bill" December 11, 1930 April 18, 2020 As a child, Bill particularly enjoyed staying with his grandparents. Bill was very active and loved golf, tennis, hunting, fishing, yard work and flying his private plane. Golf was pretty special as that is how he met his wife, Judie, and spent the last and best eighteen years of his life golfing, enjoying the yard, and watching old movies and Gonzaga basketball. He has a son, Bret Hogan, who enjoyed visiting his father. His favorite family vacations were to go to the Oregon Coast; and his favorite vacation was to Hawaii where Bill and Judie were married on his birthday! Bill worked in sales early in life, and upon moving to Spokane started a trucking firm and built a trucking warehouse. Bill always loved dogs, especially Foxie, although a cat named Louie also captured his heart. Watching the sunrise or sunset, puttering around the yard, and enjoying a drink and a steak dinner would bring a smile to his face.

