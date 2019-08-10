|
DENNIS, Lyle A. (Age 88 1/2) Lyle A. Dennis, 88 1/2 years old, passed away in the early hours of August 1, 2019 in Port Townsend, WA. Lyle was the fourth born child of Henry G. Dennis and Louise A. Dennis in a small town just outside of Antigo, WI. The Dennis family decided to move out west to Washington State to look for work. 1945 they arrived in Spokane, WA where Lyle's parents and family members moved into the Victory Heights area. His mother and father both found work at Grand Coulee Dam. Lyle entered Lewis and Clark High School and attended there through part of the 11th grade. While in school, he was befriended by "Lenny" Pinkerton which led him to his future bride "Sue" Pinkerton. Lyle and Sue married July 14, 1949 and resided with family members in Victory Heights. His first child, Dixie, was born on March 16, 1950. Determined, he worked various jobs to earn enough money to purchase a home for his new family. Finally getting full time employment with Kaiser, Mead Works, he was able to purchase a new but unfinished home in the North 6200 block of Buffalo Street. While working at Kaiser he spent most of his free time finishing the home he purchased. Lyle loved to party and always found time to have friends over for a "jam" session. Lyle loved to play guitar and sing while Sue played the accordion or piano and Dixie just learning the piano also joined in with the rest of his buddies with their guitars. Family and friends were the most important things in life for him. March 5, 1954 brought his second child, Larry. By this time Lyle had a new car and the house was still "under construction" but nearing completion. Early 1959 with lots of help from his friends, the house was completed and sold to move to a much larger home on W. 2426 Mallon Avenue. That home turned out to not be a good fit and moved in early 1960 to N. 6008 Buffalo Street which was brand new. 1962 Lyle and Sue opened the My Tavern at 522 W. Sprague. 1965 Lyle and Sue divorced and the tavern changed hands between the two of them until Lyle traded the tavern for a small home in the Valley. Lyle opened the Backdoor Tavern in 1968 and sold it in 1973. Lyle remarried December 12, 1971 to Marcia Lamson (Johnson) and began raising a second family. Step children Dana Johnson (Moss), Bob Johnson and Lyle's grandchildren kept him busy fishing and working a new property near Elk, WA. Lyle and Marcia divorced in 1981. Lyle retired from Kaiser in 1983, with nearly 33 years of employment at 51 years old. He had purchased a second property after his divorce near Elk, WA and held many "jam" sessions and family reunions there. Around 1988 Lyle decided to move to the coast (Seqium) so he could do more salmon fishing. This started his property investing there. First three homes in Seqium and then two in Port Angeles. Fishing took a big downturn and frustrated Lyle. He purchased property in Bullhead, AZ around 2004 and set up a winter get away. January 4, 2006 Lyle suffered a life altering crisis. He had a brain hemorrhage resulting in paralysis of his right side and speech center damage. After months of rehab he was flown back to Port Angeles. Lyle remained in Port Angeles until July 12, 2019. He was diagnosed with obstructive esophageal cancer and congestive heart failure. He was then transported to Life Care Center in Port Townsend. After a 19 day battle, Lyle relented. Time to rest and meet old friends, fish and have a "jam" session... again. Lyle is preceded in death by father Henry, mother Louise, brothers Frank, David and sister Hazel. Survived by, daughter Dixie Dennis Randock and husband Steve; son Larry Dennis; stepdaughter Dana Johnson Moss; stepson Bob Johnson; grandchildren Heidi, Daryl, Wendy, Landon, Amy; 14 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Lyle had so many nieces, nephews, and cousins that he loved and knew they loved him too, but there is not enough room to print. The family is asking in lieu of flowers, make a contribution to Shriner's in Lyle's name. Funeral Services will be at Ball & Dodd, 5100 W. Wellesley, Spokane, WA Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11:00 am. Graveside Services will be 12:30 pm at Spokane Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:00 am 'till 10:30 am August 12, 2019.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 10, 2019