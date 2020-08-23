ANDERSON, Lyle Sheldon 1936 -2020 On August 17, 2020, Lyle Sheldon Anderson peacefully passed away after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Sara. Over the last 17 years, Lyle and Sara spent their time raising Jacy "Junior" and attending concerts, drag races and annual trips to Lake Roosevelt with close friends. Lyle was an avid sports fan and followed the Huskies, Zags, 49ers and Seahawks. Born February 7, 1936, Lyle grew up in Spokane and attended Central Valley High School where he excelled at sports and graduated in 1954. Lyle was well known for his work ethic and had a 55-year career in road construction working at various companies that included Sullivan Construction, Inland Asphalt, Metropac Construction, Westwood, Waddell Construction, and the Eller Corporation. He was known in the industry as one of the regions finest blade operators and as a tenacious superintendent. He was well-respected by his peers and will be missed by the road construction community. Lyle's hobbies centered around antique car restoration and car collecting. In his early years, he restored a 1937 Chevy which was his pride and joy. Later, he participated in auto shows throughout the Northwest and went on to restore countless other Chevrolet vehicles. Lyle is survived by his ex-wife Judy Anderson. They married in 1957 and raised four children together in the Spokane Valley; Cory Anderson, Jamie Jamison (Anderson), Stacie Sollars (Anderson) and Guy Anderson. Lyle was proud of his eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Lyle was the eldest of three children. He is preceded in death by his mother Fern Roper and his brother Howard Biss. He is survived by his sister Nancy McCauley of Kennewick, WA. Lyle will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A celebration of Lyle's life will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Curley's Hauser Junction: 2-3 p.m. reception on outdoor patio, celebration from 3-5 p.m.



