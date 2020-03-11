Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lyle WEBBER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WEBBER, Lyle Lyle Webber was born March 10th, 1935, in Bessemer, Michigan, and passed away on March 5, 2020 in Spokane, Washington. Lyle was the fourth child of Walter and Evelyn (Merrill) Webber. His family moved west before 1941 and Lyle started the first grade in Smelterville, Idaho. They briefly lived in Lewiston, Idaho before moving to Winchester, Idaho where Lyle finished high school in 1953. Lyle attended Boise Junior College for one year and then transferred to the University of Idaho. In 1957 he married his high school sweetheart Marilyn Schimpf in Winchester, Idaho, and they made their first home near Fort Lewis, Washington where Lyle served in the U.S. Army until 1959. After his army discharge they moved to Moscow, Idaho where Lyle returned to studies at the U of I. In 1962 he graduated from the University of Idaho with a bachelor and masters degree in Education. From 1961 to 1964 Lyle taught and coached at Moscow High School. In 1964 he and the family moved to Coulee City, Washington where he taught high school and coached all sports. A few years later he obtained his school administration certification and served many years as a high school principal. While at Coulee City he was active in the North Central Washington Activities Association and served several years as their representative to meetings of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA). One of Lyle's great loves was attending the State B Basketball Tournament, from 1964 when he coached a participating team, to simply attending as a spectator up until 2019. Toward the end of his school career, Lyle bought a small farm at Coulee City and raised hay, wheat and cattle. In 1986 he and Marilyn moved to Spokane, Washington. Lyle is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Evelyn Webber; brother Walt Webber; and sister June Peterson. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Webber; daughter Laura Howe (David); son Jay Webber (Jeanine); son Jon Webber (Angie); sister Ann Lenz (Dick); brother Ted Webber (Vaunda); sister-in-law Edna Webber; grandsons, Patrick Howe, Nathan Webber and Mark Webber; granddaughters, Nichole Webber, Jessica Ansett, Jenna Webber, Brooke Morse and Lindsay Webber; two great-granddaughers, Ellory Ansett and Brynn Morse as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Spokane Guild School Foundation (JOYA), 2118 W. Garland Ave., Spokane, WA 99205, or a . There will be a memorial service Saturday, March 14th at 11:00am at Sunset Chapel at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA 99205. Reception to follow at Sunset Chapel.

