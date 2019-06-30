DENTON, Lynda L. (Age 74) September 13, 1944 - June 22, 2019 Lynda Denton is a long time resident of Spokane and Spokane Valley. Her passing was preceded by her husband Douglas Denton and her son Darren Denton. She leaves behind her sister Sally Lefebvre, her oldest son Dana Denton and her youngest son David Denton, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her biggest joy in life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial service is July 6th at the Fellowship Church of God at 2102 E. Everett Ave., Spokane, WA., at 1pm.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 30, 2019