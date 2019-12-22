Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynda KNOT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KNOTT, Lynda (Age 76) On Sunday, November 24, 2019 we lost an incredible woman, mother and friend. Lynda Knott passed away peacefully at the age of 76. She will be remembered for her vivacious spirit, quick wit and most of all her warm and caring heart. Lynda had a rare gift, making those she met feel welcome, accepted like a friend, and loved like family. She will be greatly missed by many. Lynda was preceded in death by her husband Alan Knott. She is survived by her daughter Jaydee Miller; son Rick Knott; their spouses Rick Miller and Jamie Knott; sister-in-law Nancy Murray; brother-in-law Frank Knott; their families and numerous friends. A celebration to honor Lynda's life will be held January 18, 2020 at the Lakeside Event Center in Coeur d'Alene from 2-5pm. The family has asked that donations in her memory can be made to SCRAPS

KNOTT, Lynda (Age 76) On Sunday, November 24, 2019 we lost an incredible woman, mother and friend. Lynda Knott passed away peacefully at the age of 76. She will be remembered for her vivacious spirit, quick wit and most of all her warm and caring heart. Lynda had a rare gift, making those she met feel welcome, accepted like a friend, and loved like family. She will be greatly missed by many. Lynda was preceded in death by her husband Alan Knott. She is survived by her daughter Jaydee Miller; son Rick Knott; their spouses Rick Miller and Jamie Knott; sister-in-law Nancy Murray; brother-in-law Frank Knott; their families and numerous friends. A celebration to honor Lynda's life will be held January 18, 2020 at the Lakeside Event Center in Coeur d'Alene from 2-5pm. The family has asked that donations in her memory can be made to SCRAPS http://www.scrapshopefoundation.org/ and the Kootenai Humane Society http://www.kootenaihumanesociety.com/ Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close