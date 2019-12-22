KNOTT, Lynda (Age 76) On Sunday, November 24, 2019 we lost an incredible woman, mother and friend. Lynda Knott passed away peacefully at the age of 76. She will be remembered for her vivacious spirit, quick wit and most of all her warm and caring heart. Lynda had a rare gift, making those she met feel welcome, accepted like a friend, and loved like family. She will be greatly missed by many. Lynda was preceded in death by her husband Alan Knott. She is survived by her daughter Jaydee Miller; son Rick Knott; their spouses Rick Miller and Jamie Knott; sister-in-law Nancy Murray; brother-in-law Frank Knott; their families and numerous friends. A celebration to honor Lynda's life will be held January 18, 2020 at the Lakeside Event Center in Coeur d'Alene from 2-5pm. The family has asked that donations in her memory can be made to SCRAPS http://www.scrapshopefoundation.org/ and the Kootenai Humane Society http://www.kootenaihumanesociety.com/.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 22, 2019