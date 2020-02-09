Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynda L. Ferris MASELLI. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MASELLI, Lynda L. (Ferris) (Age 79) December 26, 1940 - January 6, 2020 Lynda Ferris Maselli, granddaughter of Umatilla County pioneers, Dr. I. U. Temple and Estelle Wells Temple passed away at her Idaho ranch on January 6, 2020 from Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Lynda was born in Pendleton, OR on December 26, 1940. She graduated from Pendleton HS in 1958 and attended Oregon State University and Eastern Oregon College. In 1959, she was selected as a princess on the Pendleton Round-Up Court and attended every Round-Up for 64 years, missing only one year when her son was born the week of Round-Up. Every year, sitting in the grandstand, watching the new queen and court make their grand entry, always brought tears to her eyes. Lynda married Walt Hartfield and later Jack Maselli - the love of her life. Both Lynda and Jack owned real estate companies in Spokane, WA. In 1979, she was elected the first woman in the 66 year history of Spokane Board of Realtors, to serve as President. Upon retirement, she and Jack travelled extensively throughout the U.S. and abroad making new friends wherever they roamed. They were always involved in the communities they lived in Spokane Valley, WA,Spokane, WA, Chewelah,WA, Surprise, AZ, and Buckeye(Verrado) AZ. Lynda loved animals. She was a dedicated volunteer at the Spokane Valley Animal Shelter. Her passion for Quarter Horses was reignited later in life and she raised and showed several AQHA champions. She was an avid golfer, bridge player and loved a good game of Scrabble. Lynda is survived by her daughters, Shelley Greco, St. Marie's, ID.; Shannon Christiansen, Bellevue, WA.; son, Mark Hartfield (Sutaree) Gaithersburg, MD; sisters, Carol Ferris Jackson, Richland, WA.; Patricia Ferris Lewis (Dann), Henderson, NV.; six grandchildren, two great- grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Chet and Irene Ferris, sister Janet Ferris, and husband Jack Maselli. A Celebration of Life will be held February 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Pendleton, OR. A reception will follow at the Red Lion Hotel in Pendleton. Please wear your Western clothes in honor of Lynda. Donations in memory of Lynda may be made to the Pendleton Round-Up Foundation, PO Box 609, Pendleton, OR. 97801, or to a .

