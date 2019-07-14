Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn Arthur RAWLINS Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RAWLINS, Lynn Arthur, Jr. May 12, 1938 - June 29, 2019 On June 29, 2019, Lynn Arthur Rawlins, Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Born in Billings, Montana to Margaret and Lynn Sr., the family later relocated to Mead, Washington, where Lynn met and married Patricia Ann (née Kirk) in 1957. Lynn dedicated many years to the Boilermakers Union Local 242 in Spokane, from which he retired in 2000. He continued to remain active throughout his retirement, cultivating his love of gardening. Lynn is preceded in death by his parents, wife Pat, son Kirk, sister Kayla, and brother Bill. He leaves behind his son Kevin (Carrie) Rawlins, daughter Julie (Ken) Bangs, grandchildren Joshua, Jennifer, Tyler, and Kelly, four great-granddaughters and one great-grandson. As the family patriarch, Lynn spent his life taking care of others, for which we will all forever be grateful. He is greatly loved and will be missed. A memorial will be held at a later date.

RAWLINS, Lynn Arthur, Jr. May 12, 1938 - June 29, 2019 On June 29, 2019, Lynn Arthur Rawlins, Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Born in Billings, Montana to Margaret and Lynn Sr., the family later relocated to Mead, Washington, where Lynn met and married Patricia Ann (née Kirk) in 1957. Lynn dedicated many years to the Boilermakers Union Local 242 in Spokane, from which he retired in 2000. He continued to remain active throughout his retirement, cultivating his love of gardening. Lynn is preceded in death by his parents, wife Pat, son Kirk, sister Kayla, and brother Bill. He leaves behind his son Kevin (Carrie) Rawlins, daughter Julie (Ken) Bangs, grandchildren Joshua, Jennifer, Tyler, and Kelly, four great-granddaughters and one great-grandson. As the family patriarch, Lynn spent his life taking care of others, for which we will all forever be grateful. He is greatly loved and will be missed. A memorial will be held at a later date. Published in Spokesman-Review from July 14 to July 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close