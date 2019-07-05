|
ROUPE, Lynn Louise "Dee Dee" Lynn "Dee Dee" Roupe born November 2, 1953 in London, England to Matt and Rozella Fischer, passed away peacefully Monday, July 1, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. All services are scheduled to take place at Mount St. Michael's, 8711 North St. Michael's Road, Spokane, WA. The Viewing begins at 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 5th, followed by the Rosary and Vigil at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 6th the Requim Mass is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. followed by the Committal at the graveside and Wake in the cafeteria. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.hennesseyvalley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 5, 2019