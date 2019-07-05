Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 926-2423
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn ROUPE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Louise ROUPE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROUPE, Lynn Louise "Dee Dee" Lynn "Dee Dee" Roupe born November 2, 1953 in London, England to Matt and Rozella Fischer, passed away peacefully Monday, July 1, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. All services are scheduled to take place at Mount St. Michael's, 8711 North St. Michael's Road, Spokane, WA. The Viewing begins at 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 5th, followed by the Rosary and Vigil at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 6th the Requim Mass is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. followed by the Committal at the graveside and Wake in the cafeteria. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.hennesseyvalley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now