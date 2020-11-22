LARSON, Lynn O. Lynn O. Larson passed away peacefully at his home on November 6, 2020. He was born in Superior, Wisconsin to Lars and Evelyn Larson on June 12, 1932. He was the oldest of six children. He started his long career with Burlington Northern Railroad in Minneapolis as a carman. He moved to Spokane and was promoted to wrecker foreman, (cleaning up after derailed trains, a job he truly loved), where he worked for many years in Spokane. He then transferred to Vancouver, WA as a general car foreman where he was in charge of a staff of 105 men in the repair yard. He retired while in Vancouver. In his retirement he enjoyed bowling, dancing, playing cards and getting together with friends and family. He was a regular guy who enjoyed working with his hands. He was very talented at fixing and making things. He is survived by his wife Sandra of 44 years and his five siblings. His sisters: Ann LaSuer, Chris Johnson (Elert), Evie Ingelin (Jack). His brothers Ed and David Larson. Lynn and Sandra had a large blended family that included his five children: Vicki Scartozzi (Bob), Jean Steck, Gary Larson (Mary), Sharon John (Michael), Anne Wech (Barry). Sandra's children: Steven Froelich (Priscilla), Denise Loeffler (Steven), Linda Swanson (Gary). Lynn had 22 grandchildren, 20 great-grand-children and numerous nieces and nephews. Lynn was a kind and loving father and husband. He will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu flowers please donate to the Humane Society or charity of your choice
.