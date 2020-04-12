Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynne Tyner Szulerecki MILEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TYNER SZULERECKI MILEY, Lynne Lynne Miley passed away on Friday, March 27th due to complications from Parkinson's. With Hospice care, she was surrounded by her daughters: Renee Hess, Rhonna Rockwell and Lee Ann Harris. She is also survived by six grand- children and preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, William (Bill) Miley. Lynne was born April 3rd, 1940 in Spokane, WA. As a teenager, she worked at the Post Street Theater as an usher where she found her love of movies and musicals. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1958. Lynne was known for her giving spirit and artistic talents. After living on the West Coast, she arrived in Brandon, FL in the early 70s. She volunteered with the Village Players in Valrico and later with the Crisis Pregnancy Center and Meals on Wheels in Plant City. She was an active member of 1st Baptist Church Dover and often volunteered her time there as well. She shared her many talents and love of music by playing piano for senior homes and cafes, and sewing clothing for church mission trips. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband, having visited every state and many countries. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Plant City Crisis Pregnancy Center or Meals on Wheels in her memory. The family is receiving condolences at 3319 Kingsfield Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732.

