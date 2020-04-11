Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M. Arlene KOELLEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KOELLEN, M. Arlene "Leeny" M. Arlene Fulkerson Koellen, 79, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 in Spokane, WA. She was born September 19, 1940 in Minneapolis, MN, the youngest of three children. She had a wonderful childhood full of warmth, love and laughter. Leeny graduated from West High School in 1958 and married her husband Don in 1961 in Minneapolis. As new parents, Don and Leeny moved to Seattle in 1964. Their family grew to four children in six years, and in 1976, Don and Leeny moved to Spokane Valley where the seasonal weather reminded her of home. Leeny enjoyed going back to work in Spokane while balancing family and friends. She volunteered in her community welcoming new residents, putting together Braille books for the blind and driving senior citizens to appointments. Leeny loved her daily morning crossword puzzle with a cup of coffee, puttering about in the garden and planting gorgeous pots of flowers. She was an expert Scrabble player, loved to catch up on the phone with old friends, and was an avid reader who always had a book nearby. Leeny enjoyed spending time on Lake Coeur d'Alene with her family on their boat, and she and Don entertained frequently. At holiday time she was busy in the kitchen making the traditional cookies and candies she had grown up with. She loved to bake and her famous cheesecake recipe has become a treasured family recipe that shows up on everyone's table for special occasions. Always a dog lover, her dog Buddy held a special place in her heart and brought her a great deal of joy in her later years. Her favorite way to spend an afternoon was enjoying the view at Arbor Crest Winery with family and friends. Diagnosed with early onset dementia, Leeny faced her challenges with grace and dignity. To the very end, family was the most important thing to her, and she always had a smile on her beautiful face. She will be deeply missed. Leeny is survived by her children Lynn (Steve) McCulley of Atherton, CA, Todd (Lori) Koellen of Cheney, Donny Koellen of Spokane, and Jenny (Rick) Simmet of Spokane; grandchildren Megan and Peyton, Hayley and Jordan, Ellee, Eli and Kaden, and Jenna; brother Allen (Barbara) Fulkerson and sister Miriam Fulkerson Studer; two nieces and two nephews; and many beloved friends in Spokane and Minneapolis. Leeny was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Mildred Edberg Fulkerson, and her husband Don. The Koellen family would like to thank the staff at Fairview Assisted Living for loving and caring for our mother. A celebration of Leeny's life is tentatively planned for this summer in the Spokane. In the meantime, please think of Leeny while you enjoy a glass of Arbor Crest wine (her favorite) and spend time with your loved ones, for they are what mattered most to her.

