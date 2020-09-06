KOPPE, M. Joan (Age 89) Entered into rest on August 27, 2020 in Spokane, WA. She has been a resident of the area for over 35 years. Born in Bellingham on November 15, 1930, Joan graduated (1948) Belling-ham High School and went on to graduate from the Washington State University in 1952. The same year she married the love of her life, Robert K. Koppe. She was a proud member of PEO, enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, crafting and swimming. As a homemaker, Joan and husband Robert, were blessed with two sons, Paul and John. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Laura Koppe in 2010. She is survived by her husband, Robert at home in Spokane Valley; sons, Paul (Gay) Koppe of Sun City West, AZ, and John (Cindy) Koppe of Deer Park, WA; grandsons, Christopher and Brian Koppe. A memorial service is in the planning and will take place at a future time. Riplinger Funeral Home and Crematory assisting family.



