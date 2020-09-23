SACKETT, M. Ray (Age 78) M. Ray Sackett passed away on September 11, 2020 following a bout with an aggressive brain tumor. Ray was born in Los Angeles, CA on July 17, 1942. The family moved to Spokane in 1948 and Ray attended Pasadena Park, and Millwood Elementary Schools. He graduated from West Valley High School in 1960, and received a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Washington State University in 1965. He worked for Boeing, Hughes Aircraft, Fansteel, Gulfstream and other companies in the aerospace industry until about 2000 when he retired to Spokane and took care of his ailing mother. Ray enjoyed a quiet life in his condo on the North Argonne hill with a view of Riblet Point, and east Spokane Valley City. He was the manager of his condo unit for several years, and the owner of two classic cars during his lifetime along with being the publicity email man for Larry Schreck's famous Millwood fruit business. He is preceded in death by his parents; Manley and Mabel Sackett, brother Thomas Earl Sackett, and sister Beverly Ann Treibel. He is survived by his brother Fredrick Hyde Sackett, nine nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. The family is indebted to Hospice of Spokane, Amani Place Family Home, Love In Home caregivers, and his Multicare doctors and nurses. A service for "Remembering Ray" will be held at Millwood Presbyterian Church on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10am. Contributions can be made to Hospice of Spokane. Online condolences may be shared at ThornhillValley.com
.