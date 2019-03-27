Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mabel Baker HOOPER. View Sign

HOOPER, Mabel Baker (Age 94) Our beautiful mother completed her baptism on Friday, March 22, 2019, passing peacefully into the Everlasting Arms. Mabel was born in 1925, the fifth daughter of Peter Siegfried and Pearl Agnes Chinn Christiansen. She was born in South Dakota, the only one of the sisters to be born in a hospital. Her father, Sief, was a miner, working for the Homestead Mining Company pulling Black Hills gold out of the heart of the mountains. Her mother, Pearl, served as Postmistress in the small town of Hot Springs. When Mabel was four, the family moved west, traveling Joad-like in a Model T and sleeping in city parks along the way. They settled in Clayton, WA, where Sief found work as a fireman in the brick plant. Mabel attended school in Clayton, and later Deer Park, where she rode to school in the district's horse-drawn wagon. She graduated in 1942 and moved to Spokane to find work. Going with her sister Alice to meet soldiers at the old Monterrey Skating Rink, Mabel caught the eye of the tall, handsome skate pro, who refused to let soldiers near her. Al Baker married Mabel Christiansen in 1946 when he returned from service in the US Army Air Corps. Mabel and Al started out in Garden Springs, and as their family grew, they bought a house on Spokane's north side. Mabel was a dedicated homemaker; the family soon included five children, who enjoyed a "Happy Days" idyllic childhood with huge Christmases, summer camping trips and vacations to Glacier Park and the Oregon Coast. As the children grew older, Mabel learned to drive so she could take a job to help out with expenses. She worked in a fabric store and a gift shop before finally signing on as a cook for Spokane School District #81. In 1975, Al died of a massive heart attack, and dark days began for Mabel. She found solace when she struck up a friendship with a neighborhood widower, Benny Hooper, who soon married her and brought her three step-children. Mabel and Benny moved to Half Moon Ranch Estates, joined the Half Moon Grange and became members of Lidgerwood Presbyterian Church. They relished retirement, traveling to South Carolina and Saudi Arabia. When Benny died of Leukemia in 2008, Mabel moved to Holman Gardens to be near her children. She made many good friends, enjoying rousing card games, Bingo and movie nights and Spring Teas. Her last days were saddened by chronic arthritis and COPD. The family is grateful to the loving, devoted staff at Holman Gardens who brightened our mother's life for so many years and to her special friends, Cathy Weisbeck (her niece) and Kay Larson (her good neighbor). The joy in Mabel's life came from her children and grandchildren, to the fifth generation: The Baker kids, Nancy Vocature (James), Al Baker, Bob Baker (Linda.) Sue Russell, and Larry Baker (Tammy); The Hooper kids, Kay McClure (David), Benita Phillips (Tom), and Brad Hooper. Mabel was blessed with 21 grandchildren, 25 great-grand-children, four great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she dearly loved. There will be a service on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11AM at Lidgerwood Presbyterian Church, N. 4449 Nevada. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mabel's name be made to Holman Gardens, Lidgerwood Presbyterian Church or the .

HOOPER, Mabel Baker (Age 94) Our beautiful mother completed her baptism on Friday, March 22, 2019, passing peacefully into the Everlasting Arms. Mabel was born in 1925, the fifth daughter of Peter Siegfried and Pearl Agnes Chinn Christiansen. She was born in South Dakota, the only one of the sisters to be born in a hospital. Her father, Sief, was a miner, working for the Homestead Mining Company pulling Black Hills gold out of the heart of the mountains. Her mother, Pearl, served as Postmistress in the small town of Hot Springs. When Mabel was four, the family moved west, traveling Joad-like in a Model T and sleeping in city parks along the way. They settled in Clayton, WA, where Sief found work as a fireman in the brick plant. Mabel attended school in Clayton, and later Deer Park, where she rode to school in the district's horse-drawn wagon. She graduated in 1942 and moved to Spokane to find work. Going with her sister Alice to meet soldiers at the old Monterrey Skating Rink, Mabel caught the eye of the tall, handsome skate pro, who refused to let soldiers near her. Al Baker married Mabel Christiansen in 1946 when he returned from service in the US Army Air Corps. Mabel and Al started out in Garden Springs, and as their family grew, they bought a house on Spokane's north side. Mabel was a dedicated homemaker; the family soon included five children, who enjoyed a "Happy Days" idyllic childhood with huge Christmases, summer camping trips and vacations to Glacier Park and the Oregon Coast. As the children grew older, Mabel learned to drive so she could take a job to help out with expenses. She worked in a fabric store and a gift shop before finally signing on as a cook for Spokane School District #81. In 1975, Al died of a massive heart attack, and dark days began for Mabel. She found solace when she struck up a friendship with a neighborhood widower, Benny Hooper, who soon married her and brought her three step-children. Mabel and Benny moved to Half Moon Ranch Estates, joined the Half Moon Grange and became members of Lidgerwood Presbyterian Church. They relished retirement, traveling to South Carolina and Saudi Arabia. When Benny died of Leukemia in 2008, Mabel moved to Holman Gardens to be near her children. She made many good friends, enjoying rousing card games, Bingo and movie nights and Spring Teas. Her last days were saddened by chronic arthritis and COPD. The family is grateful to the loving, devoted staff at Holman Gardens who brightened our mother's life for so many years and to her special friends, Cathy Weisbeck (her niece) and Kay Larson (her good neighbor). The joy in Mabel's life came from her children and grandchildren, to the fifth generation: The Baker kids, Nancy Vocature (James), Al Baker, Bob Baker (Linda.) Sue Russell, and Larry Baker (Tammy); The Hooper kids, Kay McClure (David), Benita Phillips (Tom), and Brad Hooper. Mabel was blessed with 21 grandchildren, 25 great-grand-children, four great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she dearly loved. There will be a service on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11AM at Lidgerwood Presbyterian Church, N. 4449 Nevada. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mabel's name be made to Holman Gardens, Lidgerwood Presbyterian Church or the . Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.