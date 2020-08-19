1/2
Mabel W. RODERICK
1920 - 2020
RODERICK, Mabel W. Born May 14, 1920 in Van Nuys, California to Lew and Frances Roderick, Mabel Warr Roderick passed away of natural causes Wednes-day, July 22, 2020 in Spokane Valley, Washington. Mabel loved her family and her faith. She had five healthy, happy children and was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints. Self-taught with a witty sense of humor Mabel was a homemaker and artist who liked to sew, knit, crochet, do needle point and garden. Mabel was preceded in death by her husband Samuel J. Roderick and daughter Shirley Juell. She is survived by four children Sammy Roderick, Lew Roderick and Judy Annison, all of Spokane, WA and William Roderick of Smith River, Oregon; 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. The Funeral Service was held Thursday, August 6th at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home followed by the burial at Pines Cemetery. To share memories of Mabel and leave condolences for the family, visit www.hennesseyvalley.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 926-2423
