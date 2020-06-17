MITSON, Mable Lorraine (Age 95) Passed into the arms of the Lord on 3 June 2020. Mable was born 15 July 1924 in Mead, Washington. She was the ninth of thirteen children born to William and Susan Harrison. After Mable's birth, the family moved to Springston, Idaho, where her father was employed in the lumber business. Mable moved to Coeur d'Alene, ID during her second year of high school to care for her elderly grandfather and graduated from Coeur d'Alene High School in 1942. Shortly thereafter she married the love of her life, Claude Charles Mitson. During Claude's career, which spanned over 31 years of combined service in the Army and Air Force, Mable always stood by his side and made sure things were taken care of at home while he was deployed during WWII, Korea, Vietnam, and a tour with the Navy. Mable was a devoted and loving wife and mother to their five children. The family moved 22 times throughout Claude's military career, including two assignments to the Philippines. Mable was a very talented artist and a retired florist. She loved to sew, decorate, play games and was brought much joy from hummingbird watching from her living room window. She was the perfect hostess for any gathering, whether she was cooking for family and friends or hosting functions for military families. Mable enoyed being surrounded by those she loved and maintained a very strong faith and devotion to her religion and God. Mable was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, six sisters, one granddaughter, and several other family members whom she loved dearly. Mable is survived by her loving husband of 78 years, Colonel Claude Charles Mitson, USAF (Ret.), her five children, Larry (Twyla), Ephrata, WA; David (Janet), Chugiak, AK; Jeffrey (Jackie), Spokane, WA; Kathleen Hargrove, Spokane, WA; and Patricia (Jerry) Whittaker, Spokane, WA, 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be held and announced when conditions permit.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store