HUMPHREY, Madonna Marie (Dorgan) 08/31/1924 to 04/21/2019 Madonna was born on August 31st, 1924 to Francis J. Dorgan and Mary E. (Carroll) Dorgan in Grand Forks, North Dakota. She grew up in North Dakota and graduated from Grand Forks High School. After her marriage to Floyd Veldink in 1943, they moved to Philadelphia, PA where he was stationed in the military. They eventually settled in Portland, Oregon where son John and daughter Dianne were born. When the marriage ended, she moved to Spokane, Washington to be near family. She met Russell T. Humphrey, a city bus driver, while riding to work on his bus. They married on January 10th, 1948 and had two sons, Robert and Ronald. Madonna worked at the Crescent for a short time but retired from Sears after 19 years. While the kids were growing up, she was a den mother for her son's Cub Scouts. In the '60s, she wanted to keep the kids occupied so they got a small boat and camping trailer and spent several weeks each summer camping at Wikiup Reservoir in Oregon. Madonna usually out-fished her husband and sons who spent more time baiting her hook. She had a green thumb and enjoyed having lots of flowers and sometimes a small vegetable garden in her yard. After retirement, Madonna and Russell went apple knocking at an orchard in Quincy, WA before wintering in Yuma for several years. Madonna was preceded in death by her parents, husband Russell, son John Veldink, daughter Dianne M. Lookabill, Stepson Russell Humphrey, and siblings Margaret Gregoire, Jerome (Bud) Dorgan, Rosemary Dorgan, and Patricia Zimmerman. She is survived by sons Robert Humphrey (Nancy), Ronald; sister Elizabeth (Betty) Rose, Claremont, CA; 14 grandkids, 14 great- grandkids, numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Friday, May 3rd from 10 AM-5PM at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division with a Rosary following at 6 PM in the Rose Chapel. Mass will be Saturday, May 4th at 1 PM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 545 E. Providence. The reception will follow at 3PM at Contempo Mobile Home Park Clubhouse, 1205 E. Lyons. Graveside services will be Monday, May 6th at 10 AM at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7200 N Wall. To share memories and condolences please visit her tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com. Published in Spokesman-Review from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019