Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madonna Mary Margaret BEAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BEAN, Madonna Mary Margaret It was with great sadness Madonna Mary Margaret Bean passed away peacefully December, 22, 2018 at the age of 91 with her children by her side at Riverview Care Center. Born March 7, 1927, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Jacob and Bertha Schmdit. Two years after her father's death at the age of nine her mother moved Donna and her older brother, Jake, to Spokane, WA. Donna attended grade school where she met her lifelong friend, Pat Dolliver. She attended Havermale and graduated from John Rogers High School in June, 1945. While attending Rogers she worked part-time at The Crescent in the mailroom. Upon graduation, she was hired full-time in the office. At the age of 14, while at Loon Lake with Pat, Donna met 17 year old Myrle Bean. Later she told her mother she had met the man she would someday marry. On June 14, 1946 she and Myrle E. Bean were married in Spokane, WA. They remained in Spokane and raised four children. They celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary in June, 2016 with close friends and family. When her children were in grade school, she joined a bowling league and received many awards. She also became involved In The Flowering Crab's Garden Club with her close friend, Betty Christie. Donna entered many shows and received first and second place ribbons. At one point, becoming a judge was a goal and began studying. Part of that involved attending all flower shows to observe judges evaluating entries. Deciding it took her too much time away from her children she gave that part up. She loved her children very much and always put them before herself. She continued arranging flowers for her home from various varieties of flowers she raised at home in her yard, creating wreaths, swags and baskets for every holiday. She got involved in sewing clothes for her daughters, tole painting and scrapbooking. When the boys were in high school, she took a part-time job at Herbison's Pharmacy sending out statements to charge customers for nearly 25 years until the family business was sold. She established so many wonderful friendships with all who worked there. She would have stayed at the pharmacy if it had been possible. A portion of her earnings went toward building a cabin at Deer Lake. Each weekend and vacations were spent up there working on it with Myrle. Deer Lake mom enjoyed planting flower beds and pots, afternoons reading on the beach, working crossword puzzles or Jumbles and fishing for silvers, rainbows, and mackinaws. As the family grew, she spent time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and granddogs on weekends watching them fish off the dock, swim, and Fourth of July fireworks displays. Mom loved watching the Seahawks and Gonzaga University Men's games always calling her friend Betty Christie to discuss them afterwards. We would like to thank mom's longtime friends and neighbors Larry and Jo-Ann Martell, Terry and Vicki Soderberg,and Jim and Betty Christie for all the times they brought her meals, called and came over often to spend time after Myrle passed away. We cannot express all the emotional support they gave not only to mom but our entire family and will never forget their kindness. Thank you to all the dedicated caregivers that helped her during the five months she was there. They gave unselfishly to spend time with her when their shifts ended which contributed to lifting not only her spirits but her daughters'. We will never forget the loving care they gave our mother. Donna was preceded in death by her husband Myrle, her parents and three older siblings. Donna is survived by her four children Andrea (Jack) Tritt, Claudia (Allen) Pankey, Craig Bean, Barry (Pam) Bean along with grandchildren Ryan and Jared Pankey, Joshua and Jamin Bean, Bronwyn (Gerard) Slobogean, Courtney Tritt and eight great-grandchildren. She is greatly missed. Interment will take place at Washington State Veterans' Cemetery, Medical Lake, WA beside Myrle.

BEAN, Madonna Mary Margaret It was with great sadness Madonna Mary Margaret Bean passed away peacefully December, 22, 2018 at the age of 91 with her children by her side at Riverview Care Center. Born March 7, 1927, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Jacob and Bertha Schmdit. Two years after her father's death at the age of nine her mother moved Donna and her older brother, Jake, to Spokane, WA. Donna attended grade school where she met her lifelong friend, Pat Dolliver. She attended Havermale and graduated from John Rogers High School in June, 1945. While attending Rogers she worked part-time at The Crescent in the mailroom. Upon graduation, she was hired full-time in the office. At the age of 14, while at Loon Lake with Pat, Donna met 17 year old Myrle Bean. Later she told her mother she had met the man she would someday marry. On June 14, 1946 she and Myrle E. Bean were married in Spokane, WA. They remained in Spokane and raised four children. They celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary in June, 2016 with close friends and family. When her children were in grade school, she joined a bowling league and received many awards. She also became involved In The Flowering Crab's Garden Club with her close friend, Betty Christie. Donna entered many shows and received first and second place ribbons. At one point, becoming a judge was a goal and began studying. Part of that involved attending all flower shows to observe judges evaluating entries. Deciding it took her too much time away from her children she gave that part up. She loved her children very much and always put them before herself. She continued arranging flowers for her home from various varieties of flowers she raised at home in her yard, creating wreaths, swags and baskets for every holiday. She got involved in sewing clothes for her daughters, tole painting and scrapbooking. When the boys were in high school, she took a part-time job at Herbison's Pharmacy sending out statements to charge customers for nearly 25 years until the family business was sold. She established so many wonderful friendships with all who worked there. She would have stayed at the pharmacy if it had been possible. A portion of her earnings went toward building a cabin at Deer Lake. Each weekend and vacations were spent up there working on it with Myrle. Deer Lake mom enjoyed planting flower beds and pots, afternoons reading on the beach, working crossword puzzles or Jumbles and fishing for silvers, rainbows, and mackinaws. As the family grew, she spent time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and granddogs on weekends watching them fish off the dock, swim, and Fourth of July fireworks displays. Mom loved watching the Seahawks and Gonzaga University Men's games always calling her friend Betty Christie to discuss them afterwards. We would like to thank mom's longtime friends and neighbors Larry and Jo-Ann Martell, Terry and Vicki Soderberg,and Jim and Betty Christie for all the times they brought her meals, called and came over often to spend time after Myrle passed away. We cannot express all the emotional support they gave not only to mom but our entire family and will never forget their kindness. Thank you to all the dedicated caregivers that helped her during the five months she was there. They gave unselfishly to spend time with her when their shifts ended which contributed to lifting not only her spirits but her daughters'. We will never forget the loving care they gave our mother. Donna was preceded in death by her husband Myrle, her parents and three older siblings. Donna is survived by her four children Andrea (Jack) Tritt, Claudia (Allen) Pankey, Craig Bean, Barry (Pam) Bean along with grandchildren Ryan and Jared Pankey, Joshua and Jamin Bean, Bronwyn (Gerard) Slobogean, Courtney Tritt and eight great-grandchildren. She is greatly missed. Interment will take place at Washington State Veterans' Cemetery, Medical Lake, WA beside Myrle. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close