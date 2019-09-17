Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madonna (Zahina) PETER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PETER, Madonna (Zahina) Born December 16, 1926 in Dubuque, Iowa, Mom was the last surviving member of her birth family. Her Dad and Mom were John and Mayme Zahina. Her siblings were Bob, Clem, Milan, Joe, Howard, Evelyn, Marion, Gen and Ann. She has nieces and nephews back east and on the west coast. Mom passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019. She was 92 years old. Her husband John and daughter Joan preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter Evelyn (son David and his family Makayla, Mackenzee, Emerson), daughter Wanda (Steve, Steve's children Marla and Jacob, and their families), and son John and his family: wife Patty, daughter Renee (Dan), son Kevin (Kaely). Mom received wonderful care at Manor Care (thank you all). We were told by many that they loved hearing our Mom call out "Can someone bring me a cookie?" Mom had a real sense of humor. On her birthday last year, Wanda asked her, "How old are you today, Mom?" Her answer ... "20." Mom had a beautiful soprano voice. She sang at many weddings while growing up in Dubuque. She thoroughly enjoyed the songs her son-in-law Steve plays on the piano at Manor Care. Mom met her husband John because he was among a bunch of soldier boys hanging about her sister Gen. They married and moved to Spokane. She took care of her family, worked hard around the house, and was a great cook. Her treat to herself was going to bingo every week. She also loved singing with her church choir for many years. She enjoyed making freezer jam from our own plums, and tended to many flowers, including hollyhocks, roses and iris. When her children were all in high school, she enjoyed working as a waitress, and then as a cook, at a nearby restaurant. In her most recent years, she learned and recited some fun poems, and continued to sing those songs she grew up with. A private family service was held for Madonna at Holy Cross Cemetery on September 9th. We love you, Mom. Rest in peace.

