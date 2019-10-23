Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mafalda LEVERNIER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEVERNIER, Mafalda Mafalda Levernier, of Spokane Valley, WA, was born June 4, 1925 to Attilio and Clara Bertucci, 1st and 2nd generation Italian immigrants, in Taylorville, Illinois, surrounded by a large Italian family of cousins, aunts and uncles. She passed away on October 21, 2019, in Spokane, WA at the age of 94. Her father died in a coal mining accident when she was four years old, and she and her five siblings were then raised by her mother, Clara. When Mafalda was nine years old, her mother married Ben Mooney, and he and his two sons joined the family. Mafalda's youngest brother, Ronnie, was born of that union. After graduation from Taylorville High School, Mafalda attended Business School and went to work as a bookkeeper in a bank in Taylorville. She later worked as a secretary for a display company in Evanston, Illinois. She met her husband, Bernard Levernier, a civil engineering graduate from Marquette University, at a dance class in Evanston. After they met at the first class, they made a date for the next evening, and were married a year later. Bernard had fallen in love with the Pacific Northwest while working on the construction of The Columbia Basin Project associated with Grand Coulee Dam. After he and Mafalda married in Taylorville, Illinois on April 16, 1955, they traveled west on their honeymoon to Spokane, Washington, where they set up their home and lives together. It is in Spokane that they had their five children: Bill (and Edna) of Statesboro, GA, Rosemary (and Bruce) Yocum of Priest Lake, ID, Joe (and Christine) of Veradale, WA, Paul (and Susan) of Spokane, WA, and Margy (and Randy) Motsinger of Veradale, WA. Mafalda was a lifelong and active member of the Catholic Church, initially being a member of St. Augustine's Parish on Spokane's South Hill, and then St. Mary's Parish after they moved to the Spokane Valley in 1962. In addition to being involved with bible studies, prayer chains, and shawl ministries at St. Mary's parish, she was a library and kindergarten volunteer at St. Mary's grade school for many years while her children, and then grandchildren, attended. She helped as Bernard formed and ran a general contracting company, Levernier-Shea Construction (later Levernier Construction, Inc.), for many years. Mafalda was an avid reader and participated in book clubs for many years. She taught all of her children a love of reading. She loved to knit, crochet, and quilt, for both family, friends, and her ministries. Mafalda was a wonderful cook, baker, jam-maker, and canner. Many marvelous meals and desserts were prepared for her family over the years. Mafalda was preceded in death by her parents Clara and Attilio, stepfather Ben, brother Enrico Bertucci, sisters Camille Blakeman and Yolanda Collebrusco, infant sister Mary Ellen, and stepbrothers John and David Mooney. Mafalda is survived by her husband, Bernard, of 64 years; siblings Eugene "Sonny" (and LaVerne) Bertucci, Ramona Frisina, and Ronald (and Marilyn) Mooney, all of Taylorville, IL; her five children; seven grandchildren: Jake, Sari, Sami, and Eric Levernier, Nathan (and Lauren) and Nick (and Taylor) Motsinger, Caitlyn (and Quince) Graves; two great-grandchildren: Daisy May and Colt Graves; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her devoted caregivers at Evergreen Fountains, Senior Helpers, and Legacy Gardens. A Vigil with Rosary will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 304 S. Adams, Spokane Valley on Monday, October 28, at 7 P.M., with her Funeral Mass celebrated on Tuesday, October 29, at 11 am also at St. Mary's Church. Burial will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Spokane Valley. Arrangements are being handled by Catholic Funeral & Cemetery Services of Spokane.

