Major Rosemarie "Rorie" DUFFY (1943 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Major Rosemarie "Rorie" DUFFY.
Obituary
Send Flowers

DUFFY, Major Rosemarie "Rorie" (Age 76) June 3, 1943 - August 3, 2019 Major Rosemarie "Rorie" Duffy of Spokane, WA died on Saturday, August 3, 2019 after a battle with dementia. She had a love of animals, volunteering in the community and a love of travel. She is preceded in death by her father Wilford "Brownie" Brown and her mother Lucille Durand Brown. She is survived by her children Staci Montagna-Vail of Spokane, WA and Jason Montagna of Boise, ID, a grandson MSgt. Adam Bell, her sister Connie Brown-Kurdziel of Holyoke, MA and her children. No funeral services will be held. Any donations should be made to the Spokane Humane Society.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.