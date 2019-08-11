DUFFY, Major Rosemarie "Rorie" (Age 76) June 3, 1943 - August 3, 2019 Major Rosemarie "Rorie" Duffy of Spokane, WA died on Saturday, August 3, 2019 after a battle with dementia. She had a love of animals, volunteering in the community and a love of travel. She is preceded in death by her father Wilford "Brownie" Brown and her mother Lucille Durand Brown. She is survived by her children Staci Montagna-Vail of Spokane, WA and Jason Montagna of Boise, ID, a grandson MSgt. Adam Bell, her sister Connie Brown-Kurdziel of Holyoke, MA and her children. No funeral services will be held. Any donations should be made to the Spokane Humane Society.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 11, 2019