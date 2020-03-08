YOUNG, Makayla K. (Age 24) Sadly we are mourning the death of our precious daughter, who brought great joy to everyone whose lives she touched. Makayla graduated from M.E.A.D High School. Makayla worked for Oxford Suites, Target and Black Angus. Makayla is survived by parents Michael and Christy Young; sibling, Brittanie Bonanzino (Anthony); niece Stella; nephew little Anthony, Andrew (Jessika), Emily Young, (daughter McKenlee), Connor Young. Makayla was kind, loving, humble. Makayla's smile would light up a room. Memorials may be made to: Catholic Charities or the Memorial of your choice S. 318 Cedar, Spokane, WA 99201. Further information will be published on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 8, 2020