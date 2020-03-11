Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Makayla K. YOUNG. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

YOUNG, Makayla K. (Age 24) We are beyond saddened to announce the passing of our beautiful Makayla. She was taken from us far to soon. She was extremely close with her parents and siblings. She enjoyed spending time at our family lake cabin, being outdoors, and spending time with her niece McKenlee, who refered to her as LALA. She was kind to everyone she met, trustworthy, and never wanted to make anyone feel less than loved. Makayla is survived by parents Michael and Christy Young; siblings Brittanie Bonanzino (Anthony), Andrew Young (Jessika), Emily Young, Connor Young; grandparents Sue and Ron Zimmerman, Carolyn and Patrick Young; aunts and uncles Patty Sivertstol (Nikolia), Kathleen Eckley, George Young (Pam), Sheryl Birket (Steve), Marion Young, Susan Young, David Boland (Laura), Matt Boland, Jonathan Boland (Erin), Ajulu Beggs (Andy), Jenny Faulter, and Brad Zimmerman. Along with numerous loving cousins and friends. Join us in celebrating her life at First Presbyterian Church of Spokane March 14 2pm, 318 S. Cedar St. Spokane, WA 99201.

YOUNG, Makayla K. (Age 24) We are beyond saddened to announce the passing of our beautiful Makayla. She was taken from us far to soon. She was extremely close with her parents and siblings. She enjoyed spending time at our family lake cabin, being outdoors, and spending time with her niece McKenlee, who refered to her as LALA. She was kind to everyone she met, trustworthy, and never wanted to make anyone feel less than loved. Makayla is survived by parents Michael and Christy Young; siblings Brittanie Bonanzino (Anthony), Andrew Young (Jessika), Emily Young, Connor Young; grandparents Sue and Ron Zimmerman, Carolyn and Patrick Young; aunts and uncles Patty Sivertstol (Nikolia), Kathleen Eckley, George Young (Pam), Sheryl Birket (Steve), Marion Young, Susan Young, David Boland (Laura), Matt Boland, Jonathan Boland (Erin), Ajulu Beggs (Andy), Jenny Faulter, and Brad Zimmerman. Along with numerous loving cousins and friends. Join us in celebrating her life at First Presbyterian Church of Spokane March 14 2pm, 318 S. Cedar St. Spokane, WA 99201. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close