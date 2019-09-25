|
HANSEN, Maki October 10, 1933 - September 20, 2019 Maki is survived by her husband Roger A. Hansen; daughter Kathleen M. Armstrong; sons William A. Hansen and Edward K. Hansen; grandchildren Stephani Swenson, Jennifer Hakala, Jessica Barbara, Jordyn Hansen; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews in Japan. She was born in Kokura, Japan in `1933 to a large family of four brothers and one sister, mother and father and grandmother. She graduated from high school and worked eight years for the Japanese Telephone Company. She married Roger in July of 1960 and was married for 59 years as of July 2019. She enjoyed working in her garden growing vegetables and flowers. She also enjoyed outdoors fishing, picking huckleberries and traveling. She liked sports and was fond of Japanese Sumo Wrestling, the Mariners and the Seattle Seahawks. She also liked bingo and was very lucky at it. She also liked traveling to different casinos around Washington and Idaho. The family wants to thank Hospice of Spokane and Home Instead Senior Care for their services. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 28th at 2 PM at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division. The inurnment service will be held at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd., Medical Lake on Monday, September 30th at 10:30 AM. To share memories and offers of condolence, please visit her tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 25, 2019