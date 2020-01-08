GRESS, Maralee Maralee Gress, age 80, passed away on January 2 2020. Place of birth was Maldon Washington on March 15, 1939. Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Benita Reilly, Husband Eugene Leroy Gress Spokane WA, Son Timothy Gress Spokane WA and Son Kenneth Gress Columbus Ohio. Daughter LaurieAnn Petrey resides in Spokane WA. She loved to paint and sew and made the prettiest porcelain dolls. She loved to bake pies and they were the best. She loved her family, friends and her little dog Baby very much. Service will be held at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, Washington on January 8th, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 8, 2020