GREEN, Marc A. Sr. (Age 72) Marc A. Green Sr., age 72, passed away in his sleep on Monday, June 10th, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was a resident of Spokane Valley, WA and San Carlos, MX. Marc grew up in Buena Park, CA, the only son of John Francis and Eileen Green (both deceased). He is survived by two sisters, Dyann Garmon CA and Kathy Fernandez of Oregon. His surviving children Marc A. Green Jr. and wife Kristal of Montana, Jennifer Hendricks and husband Kyle of Idaho, Dawn Green and fiancé Ryder Johnson of Washington. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Emeric, London and Zo Emma Green and Kyler Johnson and three nephews. Marc was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving from 1968-1970. He was honorably discharged and he received the Army Commendation Medal. He maintained a successful career in real estate spanning two decades. His success can be attributed to his strong work ethic and tremendous drive to close the deal - always acting as a fierce negotiator and advocate for his clients. Playing the role of head chef/master of ceremonies was one of his favorite pastimes. He was often the source of boisterous laughter and center of many colorful stories. His larger than life personality will be missed. Friends and family are invited to gather at Darcy's Restaurant and Spirits to celebrate his life and mourn his passing at 5pm Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10512 E. Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley, WA. We will be sharing memories at Marc's celebration of life that will be written and placed with him for eternity. For those who are unable to attend but would like to share, please email:

