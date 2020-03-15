Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marc KACHEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KACHEL, Marc (Age 62) May 25, 1957 - March 9, 2020 Spokane native Marc Kachel died in Seattle on Monday, March 9. The son of Charles M. and Mary (Cozzetto) Kachel, Marc was born May 25, 1957, and attended Trinity Catholic School, formerly St. Anthony's, and North Central High School. Marc had lived in Seattle since 1988 and was ever the complete sports enthusiast, faithfully following the Mariners, the Seahawks and, of course, the Gonzaga Bulldogs. With his keen interest in classic rock, Marc once drove from Spokane to Northern California in the 1970's to attend a Grateful Dead concert with his cousin Yvette. He counted CSNY among his very favorites, particularly Stephen Stills. During his time in Seattle, Marc was especially proud of his work doing interviews of CPC Clubhouse members each month for the CPC Newsletter. Marc was an avid reader and always ready to enjoy a "good meal." He leaves behind his sister Julia Padilla, his brothers Greg and Paul, sister-in-law Mary Ann Kunkel, two nieces, three nephews and a wide circle of cousins and friends. Marc's sharp wit and ready laughter will be dearly missed. Memorial contributions in Marc's name may be made to the Spokane Humane Society. Visitation at Hennessey's Funeral Home on Friday, March 20, 1pm - 4pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony's, Saturday, March 21, 11am.

Published in Spokesman-Review from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020

