TRICKEY, Marcella Catherine (Shuchard) Marcella Catherine (Schuchard) Trickey went to meet the Lord on May 29, 2019 with family at her side. She was born October 18, 1921 in Overly, North Dakota to John Joseph and Alice May (McGillivery) Schuchard. Preceded in death by her loving husband Charles Trickey, son David, daughter Kathy, grandson Larry and Twin Marcenia Foster. Survived by her children Patty, Larry, Alice, Ron, Lois, Linda, John, and Bob, as well as 20 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. In loving memory, a Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony Parish - 2320 North Cedar Street Spokane, WA 99205. To share memories and offer condolences, please visit her tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com. She will be deeply missed.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 16, 2019