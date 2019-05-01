DUFFNEY, Marcelle Emilienne (Age 76) Entered the Kingdom of God, Sunday, April 28, 2019 in the comfort of her home in Spokane, WA. Marcelle had courageously fought a long-term illness for many years. She will be missed by all who knew her. Marcelle was born in Brouilly sur Marnes, France on July 4, 1942. She was raised in Betz, France by her mother Emilienne and father Marcel Dast. Marcelle's first employment was at Chateau de Betz in France. Later, she worked at Lancel in Paris. When she lived in Naples, Italy and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Marcelle touched many hearts as a child care giver. In Spokane Marcelle worked at Sears and Garfield Elementary. Marcelle volunteered at Trinity Catholic School as assistant librarian. Her interests were reading, fashion, teaching French, knitting, and traveling. Marcelle is survived by her husband of 44 years, Jerome Duffney; her sons, Christophe Arias, Frederic Arias; and daughter, Karen (Duffney) Hall. She is survived in France by her loving brothers, Jacky, Patrick, Alain; and sister, Claude. Marcelle is also survived by her 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She will be remembered by all of her family and numerous friends. Marcelle's service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at RIPLINGER FUNERAL HOME, 4305 N. DIVISION, SPOKANE, WA. Another service for her will be in Betz, France.
Published in Spokesman-Review from May 1 to May 3, 2019